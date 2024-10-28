Compactor fire closes At Home location in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake location of the popular home and furniture store, "At Home," closed today due to a compactor fire.

Firefighters responded to 1517 Sams Circle at 11:51a.m. as employees noticed smoke coming from a compactor in the back of the store.

Firefighters say it caused smoke to fill the store prompting an evacuation.

Employees were able to evacuate around 40 customers inside once they notice the smoke.

Two employees were treated for smoke inhalation, but fortunately no other injuries were reported.

Officials say the store will stay closed Monday to assess the smoke damage and there's no word on if it will be open Tuesday.