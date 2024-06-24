Concern, optimism expressed ahead of Trump rally in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The road leading to Historic Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake looked normal Monday ahead of a campaign stop at the farms by former President Donald Trump.

Trump's campaign rally will take place on Friday, June 28, a day after the first 2024 presidential debate between him and President Biden.

Kathy Brakob lives on the road that leads to Historic Greenbrier Farms. She told News 3 she's worried about the rally.

“There might be a medical emergency," Brakob said.

“I don’t know how the emergency vehicles would get here, or [how] hospice would get down here. It’s very concerning," Brakob said, alluding to the event traffic that could make getting up and down the road hard.

Other people who live on the street but didn’t want to go on camera also said they were not looking forward to the traffic. They said they also worry about the potential surveillance the rally could bring to the area.

But some are seeing it as an opportunity.

“We’re excited about having some additional traffic come through the area," Serene Massage co-owner Jeanne Shepard said.

The business, which is about 2.5 miles away, is having yard signs made to put out.

“Usually what happens is they go onto the 168 bypass, so they go right around us and never see that we’re here. This kind of forces them to come down the business avenue and see that we are here and go to the stores," said Shepard.

News 3 called the city of Chesapeake on Monday to try to find out how the city is preparing for the rally. A spokesperson only said the city is working with the Secret Service.

News 3 also sent multiple questions to the Chesapeake Police Department about how the department is preparing, but as of Monday afternoon, we have not received a response.

The rally is not the first time a politician has held an event at Historic Greenbrier Farms: A few years ago, Glenn Youngkin, now Virginia Governor, held an event there.