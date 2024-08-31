Crash involving multiple cars on I-664 in Chesapeake causes lane closures

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A crash involving multiple cars on I-664 in Chesapeake Saturday morning is causing lane closures, according to VDOT.

The crash happened at mile marker 19.4 near US 58, VDOT says.

The south left shoulder and left lanes are closed, VDOT said around 11:15 a.m.

Watch related coverage: Truck driver's fatigue contributed to 2022 fatal I-64 party bus crash, report says

Truck driver's fatigue contributed to 2022 party bus crash near Williamsburg, investigators say

It's unclear how the crash happened and if anyone was hurt.

This article will be updated accordingly with new information.