Distressed boaters on Lake Drummond safely return to shore, Chesapeake FD says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a report of a distressed vessel on Lake Drummond on Thursday evening, following a 911 call indicating the boat was taking on water. Despite limited cell coverage in the remote area, dispatchers confirmed that the vessel was in trouble, according to a press release from the fire department.

The distressed boaters, comprised of two adults and two children, reported no injuries but expressed concern as nightfall approached. In response, the fire department deployed three rescue boats—one staged at the Dismal Swamp Canal and two launched into the feeder ditch for direct access to Lake Drummond.

Remarkably, while the rescue boats were on their way, the distressed vessel managed to return safely to the pier on the Suffolk side of the lake. All individuals aboard made it back to shore unharmed.

Chesapeake firefighters are using this incident as an opportunity to remind the public about the importance of bringing reliable communication devices and proper safety lighting when exploring remote areas. Fortunately, the family involved was able to contact emergency services using a cell phone, which facilitated a prompt and coordinated rescue response.