CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A dog died after falling into an icy pond in Chesapeake Thursday morning, police confirmed to News 3.

Just after 9:30 a.m., officers were sent to Cavendish Way after a dog got away from its owner, went onto the ice and fell into the pond.

Unfortunately, the dog drowned in the pond and died, police say. Chesapeake police's underwater search and recovery team helped recover the dog for the owner.