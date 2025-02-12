Facebook Live pointed Chesapeake police to mom's murder-suicide, affidavit details

Warning: This story may be disturbing to some viewers.

A search warrant affidavit says the girlfriend of a woman who killed her three kids and herself is the person who alerted Chesapeake police, asking them to check on the family’s welfare.

WTKR News 3 obtained the document, filed by Chesapeake police, about a week after police said Cymone King-Roberson, 34, killed her 14-year-old daughter and 5-year-old twins at the Peaceful Village Apartments.

According to the affidavit, a woman said on Thursday, Feb. 6, she was watching her girlfriend’s Facebook Live which showed the home of her girlfriend, who police identified as King-Roberson. The woman said she saw three dead bodies in the home on Facebook Live.

She then called 911 and shared this information with police, asking them to check on the welfare of King-Roberson, as well as King-Roberson’s children.

As we reported last week, police say after the call came in, officers were sent to the home in the 3000 block of Welcome Road. Officers made contact with King-Roberson, who police say was armed.

The affidavit says King-Roberson refused to leave the home and “made concerning statements,” prompting them to request assistance from Chesapeake SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team.

After hearing gunshots, police entered the home and discovered the bodies of King-Roberson and her three children. Investigators later said the incident was a murder-suicide, naming King-Roberson as the suspect.

The affidavit also says police are hoping to look through evidence, including weapons and electronic devices, as they continue to investigate.

