Free YMCA Senior Fit Program helps Chesapeake neighbors over 55 stay healthy through fitness and food

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The YMCA of South Hampton Roads offers a free four-week Senior Fit Program that helps Chesapeake residents over 55 improve their physical and mental strength through fitness and nutrition.

Nearly 200 seniors have participated in the program since it started in March. The Senior Fit program is completely funded by Sentara and open to all community members over 55 — no YMCA membership required. Instructors assess participant blood pressure and balance periodically throughout the course of the 8 session long program.

Brenda Cooper, 70, is one of the program participants who emphasizes the importance of staying active as a senior.

"You have to keep it moving. Exercise is very important. Eating properly is important, and it's just– fitness is the best thing for your body," Cooper said.

YMCA Taylor Bend Group Exercise Instructor and Senior Fit trainer Nicole Lamarre helps participants build confidence in using gym equipment and developing independent workout routines.

"It can be really intimidating. You walk into a place like this, and there's all these equipment, and what do I do with it? So, the program has really been designed for us to help build that confidence that they could work out on their own," Lamarre said.

The program extends beyond physical fitness to address food security within the senior community. Participants can access monthly food distributions from a mobile food pantry through a partnership with the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. A Taylor Bend YMCA on-site food pantry, offering non-perishables and bread, is also available to the entire community on the third and fourth Tuesday of every month.

The Senior Fit Programs operate every four weeks at both the Taylor Bend Family YMCA and the Effingham Street Family YMCA locations in Chesapeake.

Cooper encourages other seniors to join the program.

"I say they should try it to learn different things," Cooper said.

