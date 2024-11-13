Missing 14-year-old Chesapeake girl found after CODI alert issued Monday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Deborah "Abby" Jenkins, a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Chesapeake Monday, was found safe Tuesday after a CODI alert was issued following her disappearance.

Jenkins was last seen with 41-year-old James Bell, who is the ex-boyfriend of Jenkins' mother, according to Chesapeake police.

Deauna Miller, who is Jenkins's adoptive sister, said Bell developed a semi-father-figure relationship with her sister.

"It's very complicated with them (Bell and Deborah). One minute they are laughing and giggling and the next minute they're bickering back and forth..." said Miller.

While Jenkins has been found safe, police are still looking for Bell.