Greenbrier Farms now closed to the public outside of Christmas, strawberry, pumpkin seasons

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Historic Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake says they'll now be closed to the public with the exceptions of Christmas, Strawberry and Pumpkin seasons, citing pressure from the city and increasing operational restrictions.

The announcement, posted to Facebook on Thursday, says the decision is effective immediately.

The post says, in part, "This difficult decision comes as a result of increasing operational restrictions and pressure from the City of Chesapeake Permitting and Zoning as well as the Chesapeake Health Department."

Watch related: Trump holds campaign rally at Historic Greenbrier Farms

Trump rally at Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake

Under the change, the public will no longer be able to visit the property's playground, barnyard animals and walking grounds.

Greenbrier Farms says they remain committed to keeping some of its annual traditions, including the Christmas Tree Lot with free pictures with Santa, Strawberry U-Pick season in the spring and the Pumpkin Patch in the fall. However, some of its typical seasonal activities will not return, including The Haunting at Greenbrier Farms and some Christmas activities, aside from the tree lot and Santa pictures.

"We are no longer permitted to open under our business model for additional public activities, events, or general visits outside of these designated times," Greenbrier Farms says.

Watch more from Chesapeake: City plans for the future of Greenbrier

Chesapeake plans for the future of Greenbrier

The sprawling 500-acre property has been a staple in the community since it opened in Chesapeake in 1916.

In addition to its annual seasonal events, Greenbrier Farms is known for being a popular wedding destination. In June 2024, the farm hosted a rally from then-candidate Donald Trump. It's unclear if the changes will impact weddings and other private events.

WTKR News 3 has a crew working on this developing story.