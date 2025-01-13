Greenbrier Mall will be auctioned next month with a starting bid of $6 million

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Greenbrier Mall will be auctioned off on February 24, with a starting bid of $6 million, following the property's foreclosure process that began in 2022.

The auction comes after the company that owned most of the mall complex defaulted on a loan, ultimately handing over the property as part of the foreclosure proceedings.

As the auction date approaches, interest is expected to rise among investors looking to acquire the commercial real estate in the area.

This sale presents a significant opportunity for potential buyers.