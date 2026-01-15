Hampton Roads all-female band SynHERgi to perform at Governor-elect Spanberger's inauguration weekend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The 15-member Hampton Roads-based all-female cover band SynHERgi will take the stage at one of their biggest performances yet during Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger's inauguration weekend kickoff event. The band will perform at the Made in Virginia Market in Richmond on Friday as part of the celebration for Virginia's first female governor.

"This is like one of the biggest opportunities that we've had beyond Hampton Roads," said band member Scotte Johnson Smith, "Being an all-female band, you know, rocking out and honoring the first female governor of our amazing state, is an honor."

SynHERgi puts the "HER" in their name, performing a diverse range of music including R&B, pop, funk, soul and go-go.

SynHERgi CEO Jeremy Wilson also manages the Hampton Roads band Better By Tuesday, which he founded in 2012. He then

founded SynHERgi, the sister band of Better By Tuesday, in 2023 with one mission: to change the game for the music scene in Hampton Roads.

"A lot of people are amazed when they see, like, a woman on drums, or a woman playing bass," Wilson said. "They're just not used to that. It's history in the making for our state, just like SynHERgi, their history here in Hampton Roads, being the only all-female group."

The band members say they're ready to be part of Virginia history this weekend as they perform for the historic inauguration celebration at the Made In Virginia Market.

