Have you seen this Chesapeake Boy Scout troop's stolen trailer?

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A local Boy Scout troop is heartbroken after their trailer, containing many of their supplies, was apparently stolen earlier this week.

Troop 462 had been storing its trailer at the Messiah United Methodist Church on Dominion Commons Way in Chesapeake when, at some point between Tuesday and Thursday, it was stolen.

Chesapeake online crime records confirm the report of a larceny at the church's address, filed Thursday evening.

The trailer contained camping supplies, flags, cooking equipment and other items, according to the troop.

News 3 is talking with the troop and Chesapeake Police Friday to learn more about an investigation.

In the meantime, if you see the trailer, reach out to police.