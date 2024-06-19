Inmate found dead of apparent medical emergency: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An inmate at the Chesapeake Correctional Center was found dead of an apparent medical emergency, the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office said.
At around 5:45 a.m. staff at the correctional center found the inmate unresponsive in his cell during a scheduled security round, the sheriff's office said.
Staff called EMS and attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived. Those medics took over but were not able to revive the inmate.
Watch related coverage: Chesapeake fire claims 4 businesses; doors shut indefinitely
The inmate was identified as Darrell Griffin, he was booked into the correction center on April 20, 2024.
He was booked on one count of entering a dwelling with the intent to commit larceny, one count of assault and battery, and one count of intentionally damaging/destroying property.
The sheriff's office said it was investigating the death as an internal investigation, which it said was standard procedure.