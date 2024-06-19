Inmate found dead of apparent medical emergency: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An inmate at the Chesapeake Correctional Center was found dead of an apparent medical emergency, the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office said.

At around 5:45 a.m. staff at the correctional center found the inmate unresponsive in his cell during a scheduled security round, the sheriff's office said.

Staff called EMS and attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived. Those medics took over but were not able to revive the inmate.

The inmate was identified as Darrell Griffin, he was booked into the correction center on April 20, 2024.

He was booked on one count of entering a dwelling with the intent to commit larceny, one count of assault and battery, and one count of intentionally damaging/destroying property.

The sheriff's office said it was investigating the death as an internal investigation, which it said was standard procedure.