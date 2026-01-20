Investigation underway on two-story house fire in Great Bridge: CFD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A two-story home undergoing renovations in Great Bridge caught on fire Monday night, according to Chesapeake Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the 900 block of Pine Level Lane around 9:20 p.m. after multiple reports of a house fire, officials say. They fought the fire from the outside at first because of its intensity, but were able to put the fire out from inside the house once conditions improved.

The homeowners, a family of five, were not present when the fire happened, officials say. They are staying at another location nearby.

Two cats that were believed to be inside the home are currently unaccounted for.

No injuries have been reported. Fire investigators are working to determine the fire's cause and origin.

This is a developing story, check back with News 3 for updates.