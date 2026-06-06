Local hospital group helping to cut costs for growing families in need

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Regional Healthcare is helping families struggling with the cost of diapers by giving away a free month's supply of EverLife diapers, to parents in need.

This year, they had over 500 box with sizes ranging from 1 - 3T.

Organizers say diaper need is a reality for many families that often goes unseen, and they hope the effort helps connect community members to resources.

Lisa Valencia, a parent who attended the event, said the giveaway is making a real difference.

"A whole month's supply of diapers really, um, it really helps. It takes the burden off a little bit, um, with gas prices so high, grocery prices so high, it kind of offsets the balance a little bit," said Valencia.

Shannon Roberts, Director of Women's Services, said the program is aimed at families who need financial relief.

"We look to help and fill that gap with the uninsured or under insured that just need their finances to go to other things in their household, whether it's food, nutrition, transportation, whatever that may be. And while we know this is just a dent, it still is something that's meaningful to the families in the community," said Roberts.

Another diaper distribution event is scheduled for December with a focus on dads and partnering with Foundation Fatherhood.

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