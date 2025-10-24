Man accused of shooting at coworker's truck on I-464 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Portsmouth man is accused of shooting at a truck occupied by his coworkers on I-464 in Chesapeake Thursday morning, leaving two injured from broken glass, state police say.

Yohance Jahsake Okpara Taylor, 39, was arrested later that day and faces the following charges, police say: maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm while in a motor vehicle, displaying a firearm in a threatening manner, three counts of attempted malicious wounding, and two counts of malicious wounding.

Watch: News 3 video shows police presence outside CRMC after I-464 shooting

News 3 video of a large police presence outside CRMC

This happened around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-464 when police say Taylor started shooting at a pickup truck. The truck had five men inside, who later identified Taylor as their coworker.

One of the men who was injured was taken to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center for treatment. State police was initially told the man had an apparent gunshot wound, but police have since learned that broken glass caused his injury. He's expected to be okay, police added.

Another person in the truck was also injured from broken glass, but police say he's also expected to be okay.

A News 3 crew at the hospital observed a white truck with what appears to be a bullet hole in the passenger door. The truck was taped off while state police investigated.

Taylor has a hearing scheduled for Oct. 28.