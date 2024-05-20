Watch Now
Man dies after crashing into utility pole, business in Chesapeake

Posted at 1:27 AM, May 20, 2024
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A crash in Chesapeake left a man dead Sunday night.

Police said a man crashed into a pole before crashing into the rear of a business at Campostella Road and North Battlefield Boulevard. It happened around 7 p.m.

The man who was driving died at the hospital, police said. He was the only one inside the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

In a release said, police said the crash did cause a gas leak, but that has since stopped. It also caused a power outage in the area.

Police said they are investigating what caused the crash.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

