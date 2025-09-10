Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man seriously injured following shooting on Wingfield Ave.: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man has been seriously injured following a shooting on Wingfield Avenue Tuesday night, according to Chesapeake police.

Around 8:07 p.m., police say officers went to the 2900 block of Wingfield Avenue in response to a man who had been shot. Police and EMS performed life-saving measures at the scene before he was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or use the P3TIPS app on a smartphone.

News 3 will update this article as new information comes in.

