Missing man in Chesapeake poses a threat to his safety: Virginia State Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police just issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Chesapeake Police Department.

Christopher Charles Sandoval, 39, was last seen Thursday wearing a light purple long-sleeved shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a black backpack. He is listed as five feet, 9 inches and weighs 195 pounds.

Sandoval's disappearance poses a credible threat to the their health and safety, according to Virginia State Police.

Those with information on Sandoval are encouraged to call 757-494-1110.