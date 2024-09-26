Mistrial declared in man charged in hit & run death of 8-year-old Chesapeake boy

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a man charged in the deadly hit-and-run of an 8-year-old Forrest Hooper, a Chesapeake boy last October.

Prosecutors say a mistrial was declared in the case against 39-year old Richard Humbert because jurors were improperly researching and discussing the case outside of the courtroom.

Humbert was charged with not reporting the accident that resulted in Hooper's death. It happened nearly a year ago on October 3, 2023.

Chesapeake Police say Humbert struck Hooper who was attempting to cross the 1700 block of South Battlefield Boulevard in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake.

Hooper’s grandmother, Cindy Lutz, is disappointed with the mistrial.

"We are disappointed because it’s been a process getting here. It’s seems like we’ve taken a step back," Lutz said.

The Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Office says that a new trial date will be established.

The new trial would have new jurors.

"We look forward to a new trial date," Lutz said.

Forrest's grandmother says there’s not a day that goes by where she doesn’t think about her grandson.

"I think of who he could have become and the contributions he could have made to this world."