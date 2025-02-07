Mother kills her 14-year-old daughter, 5-year-old twins before taking her own life: Chesapeake police

Warning: This story may be disturbing to some viewers.

A 14-year-old girl and 5-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, were killed by their mother before she took her own life in Chesapeake Thursday, the city's police department confirmed.

Police also confirmed the identity of the mother, 34-year-old Cymone King-Roberson.

Watch: Relative says 3 children who were allegedly shot by their mother were "beautiful kids"

The 14-year-old girl was a 7th grader at Indian River Middle School and the 5-year-old twins were kindergarten students at Thurgood Marshall Elementary, according to messages families received from the schools. Both the middle school and elementary school have grief counselors available and encouraged families to reach out if their child needs additional support.

The tragic incident happened in the 3000 block of Welcome Road at the Peaceful Village Apartments.

Police say just before 7 a.m., they sent officers to a home after getting a call for a welfare check. Officers made contact with an armed person at the home, and the incident quickly turned into a barricade situation, police say. A SWAT team and hostage negotiation team were then sent to the home.

Several minutes later, police say information came in that there may be dead people inside the home. Police then immediately entered the home, where they found three dead children. They also found King-Roberson dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Watch: Neighbor says community is hurting after apparent murder-suicide

News 3 spoke with Shana Hicks, who says she's a resident in the area. She told us the community is hurting after hearing about the incident.

"It hit close to home because, like I said, it's a close-knit community," said Hicks.

Watch: Police give update on apparent murder-suicide in Chesapeake

Those who knew her said King-Roberson had dealt with mental health struggles.

"That's what you go through sometimes when you have depression and nobody to help you. You feel like you can't go to nobody to help them, but all she had to do was call me," said Remy Simmons, a friend and neighbor.

Family members came by following the incident and were waiting for more answers.

"The oldest one was real quiet ... and then the twins were just jolly and happy because they're younger," said Holley Ingram, King-Roberson's great aunt. "It hasn't been easy."

