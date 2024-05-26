Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hanbury Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A crash in Chesapeake left a motorcyclist dead Saturday evening.

Just after 5:15 p.m., the police department said officers were called to Hanbury Road E and Benson Lane. That's right outside the Hanbury Village shopping center.

Police said a pickup truck turned onto Benson Lane in front of the motorcycle, and the motorcyclist hit the truck's side.

Authorities did not immediately release the name of the motorcycle rider who died at the hospital following the crash.

Police told News 3 the driver of the truck stayed at the scene.

Police are investigating. The road is back open.

