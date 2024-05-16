Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Officials help return sheep and goats wandering along I-64 back to their farm

438238622_836962928460758_1718951478293290440_n.jpg
444139705_836962925127425_8818108741910481312_n.jpg
Posted at 9:24 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 09:24:23-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police had an unusual task on their hands Wednesday night: returning a group of sheep and goats on the interstate back to their farm.

Three state troopers found the animals wandering along I-64 near the High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake, police say.

TRENDING: Virginia Beach yurts make for unique family vacation

Yurt makes for unique family vacation

The animals' venture outside the farm came to a close when they were returned to their home that night. Chesapeake Animal Patrol helped return the furry friends.

More stories from Chesapeake

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Virginia Visions