Officials help return sheep and goats wandering along I-64 back to their farm

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police had an unusual task on their hands Wednesday night: returning a group of sheep and goats on the interstate back to their farm.

Three state troopers found the animals wandering along I-64 near the High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake, police say.

TRENDING: Virginia Beach yurts make for unique family vacation

Yurt makes for unique family vacation

The animals' venture outside the farm came to a close when they were returned to their home that night. Chesapeake Animal Patrol helped return the furry friends.