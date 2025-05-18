Overnight fire at Indian River shopping center, no injuries.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake firefighters put out a fire overnight at a shopping center on Indian River Road. The incident occurred just around 4:05 a.m., with fire officials reporting multiple calls about flames seen at the back of the shopping center.

According to the Chesapeake Fire department, when crews arrived on scene at 4:11 a.m., they discovered a fire along the roof line. Chesapeake firefighters, along with automatic aid from Norfolk Fire Rescue and the Virginia Beach Fire Department, quickly established water supplies to put out the blaze.

According to officials, the fire was located at the main power feed, and crews were able to control its spread until Dominion Energy could disconnect power to the building. The fire was marked under control at 4:41 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and officials noted that the affected unit appeared to be under renovation at the time of the incident. Officials have ruled the fire as accidental.