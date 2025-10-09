Police searching for 2 suspects in jewelry store robbery at Greenbrier Mall: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are looking for two suspects in connection with a jewelry store robbery at the Greenbrier Mall Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:35 p.m., officers went to the Greenbrier Mall in response to a jewelry store robbery, police say. At the scene, they learned two men went into the store and stole an "unknown amount of merchandise."

Police say the suspects fled the scene on foot. No one was injured in the incident,

The robbery is still under investigation.

If you have any information, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP