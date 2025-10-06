Lithium-ion battery safety: How to prevent house fires during National Fire Prevention Week

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Did you know that many electronics in your home — like your smartphone — have lithium-ion batteries that could catch fire if they are not charged properly?

October 5 through 11 marks the 103rd National Fire Prevention Week. This year's theme is "Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home." Phones and laptops aren't the only devices that have these kinds of batteries.

"You have toothbrushes, shavers, vacuums, tons of house appliances, even your yard equipment will have these types of batteries. And of course, e-mobility, so that would be e-scooters and e-bikes. All of those have lithium-ion batteries," said Kelly Ransdell, Director of Public Education for the National Fire Protection Association.

Ransdell works for the National Fire Protection Association, which puts on Fire Prevention Week nationwide every year. She says that if these batteries are not used properly, they can overheat and explode, and cause a fire.

"You want to make sure you charge them on a hard surface, like a table or a bedside stand. You don't want to have them in bed with you or under a pillow because that can actually cause that battery to overheat while it's charging," Ransdell said.

In addition to safely charging lithium-ion batteries, Ransdell says it is also important to dispose of them properly. She says not to throw devices with these batteries into the trash or recycling bin.

Ransdell says most retailers that sell items with lithium-ion batteries also take them back and recycle them. This action can protect the environment, and also protect against lithium-ion battery fires started in the trash.

One neighbor in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake said he had a fire break out in his garage on Sunday. No one got hurt, and the fire stayed inside the garage.

While the cause of that fire is still under investigation, the neighbor said he's going to be very cautious about fire prevention moving forward.

"If you buy safely, you charge safely, you dispose of them properly, I think we can prevent this fire risk that's happening with lithium-ion batteries," Ransdell said.

Ransdell says that other important fire prevention tips to keep in mind are:



Making sure space heaters are plugged directly into an outlet, not a power strip

Checking your smoke detectors batteries

Not smoking indoors

Making sure all cooking appliances are turned off after cooking, and not leaving the stove unattended

