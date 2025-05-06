Watch Now
Two tractor trailers catch fire on Gilmerton Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two tractor trailers caught fire on the Gilmerton Bridge early Tuesday morning, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Around 3:50 a.m., crews were dispatched to respond to reports of a vehicle fire on the bridge. Firefighters say that two tractor trailers caught fire after an accident. They searched the vehicles to ensure no one was caught in the fire.

The Gilmerton Bridge has been completely closed for crews to respond to the scene. The Chesapeake Fire and Police Departments are informing drivers to take alternate routes.

No injuries have been reported by the Chesapeake Fire Department. Investigators are working to determine the cause of this incident.

