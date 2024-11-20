Woman celebrates 40th birthday with 40 dog adoptions from Chesapeake shelter

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A volunteer for the city of Chesapeake animal services department celebrated her 40th birthday in a special way.

Jenn and Andrew are the city's volunteers of the quarter.

Jenn recently celebrated her 40th birthday and to mark the occasion, Andrew paid the adoption fees for 40 dogs from the shelter.

City leaders say the couple fosters dogs in need of homes and they volunteer for several different programs throughout the department.