Woman dies after police find her and her car in Chesapeake lake

Posted at 2:10 PM, Dec 21, 2023
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An investigation is underway after a Chesapeake woman was found dead in a lake, according to police.

Police said they received information on Tuesday just after 11 p.m. about a car in the lake near the intersection of Hillcrest Parkway and Edinburgh Parkway.

Police and Fire personnel found the car in the lake, according to officials. After the car was found, officials say the Chesapeake Police Underwater Search and Recovery Team found a woman in the lake.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries, police say.

Police have since identified the woman as 21-year-old Kylie Dorsman from Chesapeake. They said she was the only person in the car.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

