1 arrested after Melfa man fatally shot in Accomack Dollar General parking lot

MAPPSVILLE, Va. — A New Church, Virginia, man is accused of fatally shooting another person in a parking lot off Lankford Highway in Accomack County Friday night.

Deputies were called to a Dollar General in Mappsville around 7:30 p.m. for a shooting, according to a release from the Accomack County Sheriff's Office. When deputies got there, they found Maurice Anthony Holden, 43, of Melfa, who had been shot multiple times.

Holden died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Following an investigation, the sheriff's office said Jamal Anthony Samuel, 45, was arrested Saturday for second-degree murder among other charges.

The sheriff's office did not provide any other details about what led up to the shooting.