1 dead after Nelsonia Road house fire on Eastern Shore

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with Shore Daily News.

BLOXOM, Va.—A working residential structure fire was called into 911 communications this morning at 9:55 at 27245 Nelsonia Road in Bloxom. The initial call reported a possible entrapment inside the house.

Units from Bloxom, Parksley, Saxis, Atlantic, Wallops, New Church, Onancock, Tasley, Melfa and Oak Hall Rescue responded.

According to a release sent to out-of-market TV stations by the Onancock Vol. Fire Company, Parksley was first on the scene and used multiple hoses to try to make a path to extract the trapped individual but unfortunately, once firefighters were able to make their way inside and remove debris, the victim was found deceased. The name of the victim has not been released.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the cause of the fire which at this time has not been determined.