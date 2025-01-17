100th Chincoteague Pony Penning receives online threat

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with Shore Daily News.

Mayor Denise Bowden of Chincoteague reported earlier today via a Facebook video that a threat to the 100th anniversary Pony Penning scheduled for July was made and is under investigation.

Yesterday www.msn.com stated that the Islamic State Khorashan Province, known as ISKP, a regional branch of IS that emerged after the terror group was dismantled in Iraq and Syria, shared a list of intended targets for attack in the United States. The list includes Pony Penning.

Bowden appeared with the chief of police Tyler Greenly of Chincoteague and another town officer in making her announcement. She said security would be a priority and urged residents and visitors to report suspicious activities to local police.

“If you see something, say something,” the mayor said.