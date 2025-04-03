2 arrested in connection with man found dead in the woods on the Eastern Shore

NEW CHURCH, Va. — Two arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man who was found in the woods by deputies last year, the Accomack County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Ceonta Kellam, 34, of Machipongo, is facing the following charges: first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, burning or destroying personal property, willfully conceal physical evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.

Authorities also arrested Destiny Taylor, 26, of New Church, and charged her with accessory after the fact in the commission of felony murder, accessory after the fact in the commission of felony arson, and willfully conceal physical evidence.

The charges come over three months after deputies found Warren Thomas Fosque III, 30, of Horntown dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

On the morning of December 15, deputies responded to a report of a car fire on Green Hill Road in New Church, the sheriff's office says. There, deputies discovered Fosque in a wooded area.

Fosque was unresponsive and pronounced dead by authorities. His death was later ruled a homicide.

Indictments were issued on Kellam and Taylor on March 28. The two were arrested on April 2.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131.