Ambulance overturned after collision with tractor-trailer, three left injured

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — An ambulance and a tractor-trailer collided into each other on Tuesday, leaving three injured, according to Virginia State Police.

Based on initial gatherings, Virginia State Police say the Bloxom ambulance, with emergency equipment activated and a patient inside, tried to go around a stopped Perdue Farms tractor-trailer while en route to a hospital. The driver of the ambulance then struck the tractor-trailer, causing the ambulance to flip over.

The driver of the ambulance, Jerry Kellam Sr., and the passenger, his wife April Kellam, were both transported to TidalHealth in Maryland, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police says Jerry Kellam Jr. and the patient in the ambulance, Amanda Bare, were both flown to Norfolk General Hospital following the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Benjamin Smithwick, was not injured.

Charges are currently pending, according to Virginia State Police.