Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityEastern Shore

Actions

Ambulance overturned after collision with tractor-trailer, three left injured

Virginia State Police says charges are pending following this incident
IMG_0805.jpeg
IMG_0808.jpeg
IMG_0806.jpeg
Posted

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — An ambulance and a tractor-trailer collided into each other on Tuesday, leaving three injured, according to Virginia State Police.

Based on initial gatherings, Virginia State Police say the Bloxom ambulance, with emergency equipment activated and a patient inside, tried to go around a stopped Perdue Farms tractor-trailer while en route to a hospital. The driver of the ambulance then struck the tractor-trailer, causing the ambulance to flip over.

The driver of the ambulance, Jerry Kellam Sr., and the passenger, his wife April Kellam, were both transported to TidalHealth in Maryland, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police says Jerry Kellam Jr. and the patient in the ambulance, Amanda Bare, were both flown to Norfolk General Hospital following the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Benjamin Smithwick, was not injured.

Charges are currently pending, according to Virginia State Police.

More stories from the Eastern Shore

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Big Brother Casting Call