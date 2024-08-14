Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityEastern Shore

Actions

Bald eagle set for release on the Eastern Shore after recovering from wing fracture

Top Stories - Tuesday, August 13
Bald Eagle #24-0336 (pic 1).jpg
Bald Eagle #24-0336_2 (pic 2).jpg
Posted
and last updated

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — The Wildlife Center of Virginia plans to release a bald eagle on Friday in Kiptopeke State Park after she successfully finished five months of treatment for her injuries.

Eagle #24-0336 was found on March 20 in a Northampton County field unable to fly due to several injuries, according to the wildlife center. They said she had an ulna fracture and hematoma in her left wing and a cut on her foot.

Watch: Bald eagle released into the wild weeks after it was found hurt in Chesapeake

Bald eagle released into the wild weeks after it was found hurt in Chesapeake

She was taken to veterinarian team members who bandaged her wing and gave her pain and anti-inflammatory medications, says the wildlife.

The eagle also underwent physical and laser therapy to speed up recovery and restore her wing's mobility.

Following physical therapy, the eagle started flight conditioning, leading to her full recovery and approval for release.

The release will start around 1 p.m. If you want to attend or watch the release, click here for more information.

More stories from the Eastern Shore

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device