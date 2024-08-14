Bald eagle set for release on the Eastern Shore after recovering from wing fracture

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — The Wildlife Center of Virginia plans to release a bald eagle on Friday in Kiptopeke State Park after she successfully finished five months of treatment for her injuries.

Eagle #24-0336 was found on March 20 in a Northampton County field unable to fly due to several injuries, according to the wildlife center. They said she had an ulna fracture and hematoma in her left wing and a cut on her foot.

She was taken to veterinarian team members who bandaged her wing and gave her pain and anti-inflammatory medications, says the wildlife.

The eagle also underwent physical and laser therapy to speed up recovery and restore her wing's mobility.

Following physical therapy, the eagle started flight conditioning, leading to her full recovery and approval for release.

The release will start around 1 p.m. If you want to attend or watch the release, click here for more information.