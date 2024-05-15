Body found after car fire on Eastern Shore

BIRDSNEST, Va. — A body was found in a car that caught fire along Route 13 in Birdsnest on the Eastern Shore early Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said.

The vehicle — a blue 2022 Honda Sport with Maryland plates — was seen parked along Route 13 around 5 a.m. Hours later, the car was seen on fire and law enforcement was notified.

After the fire was put out, police say they found a body inside in the passenger seat. The individual has not been identified, but VSP's Criminal Investigation Chesapeake Field Office is investigating it as an "unattended death."

The medical examiner is working to autopsy and identify the body.

State police are asking anyone who saw the vehicle or who has knowledge of the incident to call 804-750-8788 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.