Cape Charles woman dies after crashing on Route 13 in Northampton Co.

NORTHAMPTON CO., Va. — An 85-year-old woman died after crashing on Route 13 in Northampton County Wednesday morning, according to state police.

Police say around 9 a.m., the driver of a 2017 Ford Fiesta lost control of her vehicle in the northbound lanes of Route 13 near Cobb Station Road.

The car ran off the road, hit a culvert and a tree, then overturned, police say. The driver was ejected and died from her injuries police say.

Police identified the woman as 85-year-old Nadine Marie Good from Cape Charles.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.