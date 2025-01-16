Commercial flock in Accomack County has presumptive positive test for bird flu

ACCOMACK CO., Va. — A commercial broiler flock in Accomack County has returned presumptive positive results for H5N1 Avian Influenza, or bird flu, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) shared on Thursday.

The samples were tested at the Maryland Department of Agriculture Laboratory, and more samples have been sent to the USDA for further confirmation.

The affected area has been quarantined and the impacted commercial flock is being "depopulated" Thursday so the disease isn't spread further, VDACS says. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.

Officials are also doing tests within a 10-kilometer radius around the affected flock.

Watch: More states enroll in milk testing to monitor bird flu

VDACS is sharing the following advice with poultry owners so they can protect their flocks from getting bird flu:



Limit, monitor, and record any movement of people, vehicles, or animals on or off your farm.

Permit only essential workers and vehicles to enter the farm to limit the chances of bringing the virus from an outside source.

Avoid visiting other poultry farms and any unnecessary travel off the farm.

Disinfect equipment, vehicles, footwear, and other items that come into contact with flocks.

Keep your flock away from wild or migratory birds, especially waterfowl.

Isolate any ill animals and contact your veterinarian.

If commercial producers see signs of bird flu, VDACS says they should follow the procedures of contacting the company they grow for. Bird owners in Virginia should make reports to the State Veterinarian’s Office by calling 804-692-0601 or by emailing vastatevet@vdacs.virginia.gov.

For more information, click here.