Excitement builds for Chincoteague Island’s 99th annual pony swim

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Thousands have made their way to the Eastern Shore to watch Chincoteague Island’s highly-anticipated World Famous Pony Swim on Wednesday.

The ponies will swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island and then parade through town. This year marks the annual tradition's 99th year.

The pony swim window is estimated to take place some time between noon and 1 p.m., the town says. However, this is subject to change depending on when slack tide happens — which is when the ponies will embark on their swim.

News 3's crew saw excited observers looking at the ponies in the pen Tuesday the day before the swim.

The festivities don't end after Wednesday's swim: a pony auction, the Chincoteague Fireman's Carnival and more events are also happening throughout the week.

The adult ponies will swim back to Assateague Island on Friday where they will enjoy the wild until next year's pony swim.

