CAPE CHARLES, Va. — The holiday season is getting underway on the Eastern Shore as Festive Fridays return to downtown Cape Charles beginning Black Friday.

Every Friday evening over the next month, the historic streets of Cape Charles will transform into a winter wonderland, offering visitors a variety of holiday activities and opportunities to support local businesses.

Festivities will include a holiday parade, rides aboard the holiday train, live music, a Grand Illumination and special deals from local small businesses.

Karen Zamorski, executive director of Cape Charles Main Street, says the event's nostalgic atmosphere and traditional Christmas experiences are a big part of what keeps families coming back year after year.

“I think a lot of people are looking for that old nostalgic feel that they had when they were kids,” Zamorski said. “A lot of the families that we draw have written to us and told me why they come back year after year, and that is because their kids get the experience of what an old-fashioned Christmas is like.”

For those looking to make a full weekend out of their visit, local leaders have also planned additional events throughout Saturday and Sunday. The goal is to encourage visitors not only to spend an evening in Cape Charles, but to stay and enjoy the community throughout the weekend.

A full list of Festive Friday and weekend events are available right here.

News 3 will also take a closer look next week at how Festive Fridays are impacting the local economy and the small businesses that call Cape Charles home. Look out for that next week.

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