Former Accomack County Public Schools superintendent to receive severance

Ousted Accomack County Superintendent
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — The Accomack County School District shared how much money they will pay their ousted superintendent.

The district's website says Doctor Rhonda Hall will receive a severance payment of around $87,000. The announcement reads:

"In accordance with the requirement of Code of Virginia 15.2-1510.1 the Accomack County School Board announces Superintendent Rhonda Hall will receive a severance payment in the amount of 87,280.30."
Accomack County School Board

The school board voted to fire Hall by a 5 to 4 vote, News 3 reported last week.

The board never explained the reason why, but Hall was criticized by the Virginia Department of Education for how she handled a student's alleged shooting threat.

