HORNTOWN, Va. — An Accomack County man was killed Sunday when he overturned in a golf cart in his backyard, Virginia State Police said.

Robert Jude Vandornick Jr., 54, was driving the cart in up a hill in the 35000 block of Robin Lane in Horntown early Sunday afternoon. As he rounded a curve, the cart went over an embankment and overturned.

The cart fell on Vandornick and killed him.

Vandornick did not have a medical incident that caused the cart crash, Virginia State Police said.