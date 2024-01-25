Investigation underway after 4 occupied Accomack Co. homes were shot at

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with Shore Daily News.

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – The Accomack Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several occupied homes were shot at in less than a week.

The sheriff's office says they received reports about shots fired at homes in the following areas:



A home on Hilltop Dr. in the Wattsville area (report received on Friday, Jan. 19 around 11 p.m.)

A home on Hillcrest Dr. in the Wattsville area (report received on Saturday, Jan. 20 just before 10 a.m.)

A home on Welbourne Lane in the New Church area (report received on Tuesday, Jan. 23 just after 1 a.m.)

A home on Bayside Road in the Onancock area (report received on Wednesday, Jan. 24 just before 3 a.m.)

All four homes had at least one person in it when they were shot at, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies confirmed that the Wattsville homes were shot at during the same incident.

The sheriff’s office says no injuries were reported following the shootings.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

