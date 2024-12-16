Man dies from apparent gunshot wounds at scene of Eastern Shore vehicle fire

NEW CHURCH, Va. — A man was found dying in the woods from apparent gunshot wounds at the scene of a vehicle fire in Accomack County on Sunday morning, the sheriff's office said Monday.

Warren Thomas Fosque III, 30, of Horntown, was discovered at the scene where emergency crews were responding to a vehicle fire on Green Hill Road in New Church around 7:15 a.m.

Fosque was unresponsive and pronounced dead by authorities, but his cause of death is pending, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Accomack County Sheriff's Office at 757-787-1131.