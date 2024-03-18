2 homes destroyed by separate fires on the Eastern Shore over the weekend

Two fires happened on the Eastern Shore over the weekend.

The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to a house fire in the area of 25647 Coastal Boulevard in Onley.

Onancock Volunteer Fire Department

Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 9:50 p.m. on March 15 after a neighbor reported a house on fire.

Crews said they found the home with fire showing from every door and window. It took crews about an hour to put the fire out, fire officials said.

The home's only occupant was outside the home at the time, and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to another fire on the Eastern Shore on Sunday.

The Parksley Volunteer Fire Company said they responded to a fire at a home on Bailey Road around 9:45 p.m.

Onancock Volunteer Fire Department

Firefighters said they took around two hours to extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported.

It's unclear what caused the fires. We'll update this article once we learn more.