Northampton Co. deputy indicted on sexual battery charge, relieved of duties

NORTHAMPTON CO., Va. — A deputy with the Northampton County Sheriff's Office was relieved of his duties on Tuesday, one day after he was indicted on charges including sexual battery.

Deputy Hector Luis Rosa Jr. has been with the sheriff's office since 2018, according to a release. He was a correctional officer assigned to work at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail, the sheriff's office added.

The sheriff's office says they were told about allegations against Rosa Jr. on April 5. He was put on administration leave immediately due to the nature of the complaint, the sheriff's office says.

Virginia State Police began an investigation into Rosa Jr. following the allegations.

Rosa Jr. was indicted on the following charges, according to the sheriff's office: object sexual penetration, abduction, and sexual battery. He was released on a secured bond.