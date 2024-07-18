Watch Now
Nurse practitioner facing criminal charges for distributing child pornography: FBI

Posted at 9:25 PM, Jul 17, 2024

ONANCOCK, VA — A nurse practitioner employed by the Eastern Shore Rural Health Services was arrested on criminal charges of distribution of child pornography, according to the FBI.

The employee, Lucas Fussell, was taken into custody and was dismissed from the ESRHS.

"These criminal charges were a shock to all of us at Eastern Shore Rural Health,"said CEO of Eastern Shore Rural health Services Jeannette Edwards. "All our staff are required to adhere to the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct, and we condemn any contrary behavior."

