Pedestrian killed in crash on Rt. 13 in Accomack County

ACCOMACK, Va. — A man was killed when he was hit by a car along Route 13 in Accomack County Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP received a call Monday, August 19 just before 10 p.m. on reports of a fatal crash in the Oak Hall area.

A 2004 Toyota Prius was traveling northbound on Route 13 when it approached an intersection and struck a man walking in the left lane of travel, police said.

The pedestrian, 53 year-old Thomas Leandreas Wharton of Mappsville, was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Prius sustained injuries that were non-life threatening.

There is no indication speed and alcohol are a factor in the crash, police said.

VSP say this is an ongoing investigating, but no charges have been filed at this time.

