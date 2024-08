EASTERN SHORE, Va — If you live on the Eastern Shore you may have trouble reaching 911 this morning.

Eastern Shore 911 centers are reportedly experiencing an intermittent issue with Verizon equipment.

A representative for the 911 centers said that repairs were underway.

If you have an emergency you are asked to call 757-387-9508.