RockSat-x to liftoff from Wallops Island Tuesday

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va — Wallops Island is getting ready for liftoff.

NASA's Wallops Flight Facility is getting prepared to launch a sounding rocket on Tuesday, August 13.

The rocket will carry student-developed experiments as part of the RockSat-X mission.

The Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket is expected to reach a height of about 100 miles in the sky before parachuting down into the Atlantic Ocean to be recovered.

Some of the projects from the nine universities and community college teams on board will measure the temperature from the earth's ionosphere, gather data from the greenhouse gases, and one experiment will even test a space-rated robotic arm capable of tracking and capturing objects.

The launch is scheduled to take place between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.